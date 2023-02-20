OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — You can run, but it’s hard to hide from a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Two suspects led CHP officers on a high-speed chase across the East Bay before dawn Saturday.

The chase began on Interstate-580 in San Leandro. CHP Castro Valley officers terminated their pursuit when the suspects recklessly drove at high speeds into the City of Oakland.

As officers on the ground called off their pursuit, CHP helicopter H-30 took over and tracked the suspects’ locations around Oakland. “H-30 followed the vehicle to Skyline Boulevard where the suspects fled on foot into an East Bay Regional Park,” CHP Golden Gate Air Operations wrote.

The helicopter crew gave officers on the ground exact locations for the suspects as they ran deeper into the heavily wooded area along a hiking trail. CHP and East Bay Regional Parks Police officers arrested the duo at gunpoint in the park.

An aerial image from CHP Golden Gate Air Operations shows officers arresting two suspects. (Image courtesy CHPGGAO)

CHP officials did not release the identities of the suspects, nor why the pursuit was initiated on I-580. CHP Castro Valley is investigating the incident.