An employee was held at gunpoint Friday at around 1 a.m. during an armed robbery at the donut shop (Image courtesy of Colonial Donuts).

(KRON) — Three suspects are at large from an armed robbery that happened overnight on Friday. The armed robbery happened around 12:50 a.m. at Colonial Donuts.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows the robbery in which three unknown individuals walked into the front door and robbed the business at 3318 Lakeshore Ave.

In fear for their lives, the employee complied with the suspects’ demands. The Oakland Police Department is investigating the robbery and said the suspects ran away from the area with an unknown amount of cash/belonging from the business.