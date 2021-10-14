Video equipment stolen from Antioch high school

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Burglars targeted a high school video class stealing thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment — It was captured on a surveillance video.

The video shows the burglars breaking into the camera room of the video production class at Deer Valley High School in Antioch last Friday.

The students use the camera equipment to produce award-winning content for Deer Valley TV, including news, high school sports, and entertainment.

Video productions teacher Kiel Olff says within 20-minutes the burglars got away with about $15,000 worth of equipment that it took the school years to accumulate.

“We’re just trying to make things and be creative for creativity’s sake. We’re trying to get better and tell stories and have a little bit of time in our day to be creative. To take that away from students is a pretty low thing,” Olff said.

It’s a major setback for students in the video production class.

Kiel Olff started a GoFundMe to replace DVTV’s stolen equipment.

“We’re really going to be starting over here,” Olff said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch police.