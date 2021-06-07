Video exposes alleged racial profiling against deliveryman in San Francisco

Warning: This story contains language that some may find graphic or offensive

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Don’t think I don’t know why you came over here and stopped me. Because you think I belong in another neighborhood.”

A deliveryman in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood filmed what appears to be another racial profiling incident.

A man, who identifies himself as John in the video, approaches the deliveryman and asks him for identification and who he’s with.

The man behind the camera replies “Who the f***k are you? Why are you in my business?”

John continues to ask the deliveryman who the boxes are for.

The video was originally posted by Lost Soul Courier Collective on Instagram and has gained more than 181,829 views and almost 9,421 likes.

He says in the post that he was delivering Naloxone, known as Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Fatal drug overdoses are expected to break records in San Francisco this year with the powerful opioid fentanyl continuing to push the death toll higher.

In the middle of the video, John says he called the police, to which the deliveryman replies “Good for you. You’ve heard of the ‘CAREN Act’? Who’s really breaking the law.”

When the deliveryman asks if the police are coming, John says not yet. And when asked why he approached him in the first place, John says he was ordering something.

In the Instagram caption of the video, John apparently admits that it was an empty threat.

“I have a strong feeling that he wouldn’t have harassed me of I was of a lighter complexion, but this is an everyday thing when you’re a man of color living in America,” the caption reads.

The video ends with the deliveryman setting the camera down and shouting out, “Dear Pac Heights, I’m not here to steal s***t. You f***ing happy now? I’m not here to steal s***t you f***king rich a**holes! You ain’t got nothing better to do. Why don’t you go for a hike? Go do something good with your money. Go do something positive, instead of sitting in your castle, recording me making an a** out of yourself.”