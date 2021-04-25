VIDEO: Fairfield police officer knocks woman unconscious

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police are investigating after a domestic call ended with an officer throwing a woman to the ground.

It happened back in October of 2020, but video of the incident was just made public this week.

Months later, the family is still very scared and fighting legal battles.

But they are hopeful now that this video is public, it will shed light on what happened.

Video showing the moment a Fairfield woman was thrown to the ground and knocked unconscious by a police officer.

You can see her legs fly up in the corner of the video, then the camera pan to the woman on the ground.

“It was unbelievable and it kind of shattered our belief system here.”

The women in the video is Diana Santos. Her husband Edward Chaves was there as the incident unfolded.

“We asked for help and what we got was my wife injured and my kids taken to jail.”

The family had called police for help after a domestic incident between Santos’ daughter and her boyfriend.

The family says it led to the scene caught on video.

“The help came and we thought things would be okay and the next thing you know my wife is on the floor, we thought dead.”

Santos’ attorney John Ambrosio says she is being charged with two misdemeanor accounts — one for resisting arrest and one for obstruction.

He says the law firm just found the video of the incident on social media. They don’t know who took it.

“I’ve requested body camera video of the officers, however that video came to light which illustrates a lot more than I can or a police report can.”

Ambrosio says they had their first hearing last week. This week he is meeting with the district attorney.

His hopes they will dismiss the case.

Santos has another lawyer for a civil suit. They filed a complaint against the Fairfield Police Department.

“That level of violence and brutality, I can’t see how that could be justified.”

KRON4 reached out to Fairfield police for a comment, they haven’t responded yet.

The victim says her body is feeling O.K. at this point, but she doesn’t remember what happened. She just remembers the police arriving and then waking up to medical attention.