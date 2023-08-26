(KRON) — A large fight broke out Friday night at an In-N-Out near Levi’s Stadium, the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) said in a Facebook post. It happened around 11:12 p.m. after the 49ers’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two individuals each suffered multiple stab wounds from the fight, according to SCPD. Video (above) shows a fight inside the fast-food restaurant. Police said at least 10 people were involved — some seen wearing either 49ers or Raiders gear.

One individual is seen holding a knife-like weapon before he stabs one of the victims (pictured below). Due to the graphic nature of the act, KRON4 elected to end the video before the stabbing.

(AIO Flimz)

Three individuals — including one in a Raider jersey and one in a 49er jersey — were seen ganging up on a person lying on his back.

SCPD is calling this incident a “stabbing-assault with a deadly weapon.” The suspect(s) remain at large, and police have not announced any arrests made in connection to the incident.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their respective conditions are unknown at this time, according to SCPD.

The In-N-Out is located at 3001 Mission College Blvd., which is approximately 1.5 miles southwest of Levi’s Stadium.