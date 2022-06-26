SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a fight at the Pride Parade in Civic Center Sunday afternoon, the department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 5:25 p.m.

A KRON4 viewer sent in video of two individuals engaging in a fist fight. At the end of the video, an individual wearing a white sleeveless undershirt is seen throwing a right hand punch that knocked another person down to the ground.

Crowds were gathered at the scene of the fight. As the fight progressed, members of the crowd could be seen gradually dispersing.

KRON On is streaming news live now

SFPD said they did not make any arrests and were not able to locate the suspect(s). Officers remained in the area as the scene deescalated to ensure the safety of nearby people.