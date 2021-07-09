Video: Fire burning at encampment near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire burning at an encampment in Oakland Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 16th Avenue and E 12th Street, right off I-880.
Crews are responding to the scene.
BART is stopped in both directions. Firefighters are looking at the tracks because embers are flying on the train tracks, officials said.
Crews are looking for any flare ups.
“That corridor between 16th Avenue and 19th Avenue has been the scene of fires for the last three years,” Oakland Fire Department PIO Michael Hunt said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
