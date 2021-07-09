Video: Fire burning at encampment near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire burning at an encampment in Oakland Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 16th Avenue and E 12th Street, right off I-880.

Crews are responding to the scene.

16th Ave & E12th Street; crews on-scene of a well involved encampment fire. This is right off HWY 880, drive safely. Engines 4, 13, Truck 2, Battalion 2. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 10, 2021

BART is stopped in both directions. Firefighters are looking at the tracks because embers are flying on the train tracks, officials said.

Crews are looking for any flare ups.

There is a 10-minute delay between Lake Merritt and Fruitvale in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions due to a off-wayside fire. Trains are holding out of the area. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 10, 2021

“That corridor between 16th Avenue and 19th Avenue has been the scene of fires for the last three years,” Oakland Fire Department PIO Michael Hunt said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.