(KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a one-story house in Alameda Tuesday night, the Alameda Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire happened on the 500 block of Corpus Christi Road at around 10:38 p.m.

Officials said the fire was “under control” in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Video (above) shows at least four firefighters responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated. The Alameda Fire Department tweeted about the fire Thursday afternoon.