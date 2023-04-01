HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was seen ablaze on Friday night near a beach in Half Moon Bay, according to CalFire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit.

The car was spotted near the Tunitas Creek Beach parking lot. The Coastside Fire Protection District responded to the scene with Engine 40, and crews successfully extinguished the flames.

No one was injured in the fire, officials say. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. California Highway Patrol Redwood City and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office both assisted with the response.