OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Oakland’s Cox neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Crews were called to the fire on the 9500 block of Birch Street and safely evacuated all parties inside of the residence. The property will be salvageable after the blaze, OFD said.

Video from the scene shows fire crews arrive at the two-story apartment complex that is fully engulfed in flames. Multiple firefighters in full gear them climb up the stairs, dragging a fire hose along beside them. Seconds later, crews were hosing water onto the structure.