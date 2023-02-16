WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Turkey alert! A flock of turkeys was caught on video (above) loitering in the yard of a Walnut Creek home.

At least 10 turkeys were seen walking around the yard, on the grass and the driveway, home surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows. This was captured on Jan. 22 around 8:35 a.m.

The homeowner, who is only identified by his first name Mark, lives near Shell Ridge Open Space where turkeys are rather common. However, the behavior those particular turkeys displayed isn’t so common.

“Our [doorbell] picks up in various wildlife several times a day. Turkeys, deer, squirrels, coyotes, and the occasional bobcat have triggered our Ring camera over the 8 years we’ve had it,” Mark said in a written statement. “Most of the time, turkeys are marching in groups past our door and up our driveway as they go about their business.

“We live very close to Mount Diablo and Shell Ridge open space, so encounters with wildlife is common…However, we don’t always see them bicker with each other, like we do in this video. It was definitely a rare event to capture this behavior in front of our door.”

The 45-second video shows about seven turkeys initially clustered together before scattering across the yard. Mark has lived in that Walnut Creek home since December 2014.