SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above.

The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and ripping apart at least two of its pumps.

The peninsula has been hit hardest by the Bay Area’s power outages on Wednesday. Numbers released by PG&E at 5:45 p.m. say that 36,114 PG&E customers on the peninsula lost power.

Wednesday’s storm has caused damage including flooding and downed trees blocking roadways. For the latest updates, click HERE.

