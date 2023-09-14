OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Good Samaritan steps in when two workers are attacked in broad daylight during a car burglary in Oakland. The crime is all caught on camera. The Good Samaritan hopes her actions will lead to justice in the case.

The Oakland resident says she is really taken aback by what happened right in front of her this morning. For a moment, she says she froze but then pulled out her phone to capture the crime.

“This is the first time, I have ever seen anything like this, I look over and see a person breaking into a car,” Kudrat Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary says for a moment she couldn’t believe what she was seeing — a crime taking place feet away as she was walking her dog on Piedmont Avenue by Fentons Ice Cream shop around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Fearing for the two Fentons workers’ safety, she hit the record button on her phone.

“I was worried, that if they get into a scuffle, maybe there will be a gun and someone would get hurt,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary says although she has seen signs before warning residents to not leave valuables in their car, she says it still shocked her to see violence up close in person.

“We should be able to go and get an ice cream in broad daylight and not be a victim of a crime,” Chaudhary said.

She says she later went to check on the employees after the thief took off — unfortunately with the stolen items from the SUV. You can see the smashed glass on the tailgate (view in video player above). Chaudhary says she feels crime is escalating in Oakland, and no one seems to care to put an end to it.

“We have been keeping quiet, because we are scared to speak up and might get shot, but it is time we speak up together,” she said.

According to OPD data, auto burglaries are up 47 percent this year, compared to last.

KRON4 reached out to the Oakland Police Department and city councilmember Dan Kalb whose district this crime took place in. We are awaiting a response.