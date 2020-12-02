Video: Grandmother fights off violent customer in SF restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A grandmother who owns a San Francisco restaurant is in the spotlight.

It all started when an upset customer became violent. That’s when Doris Campos sprang into action, picking up this table and using it as a battering ram.

Surveillance video from Doris Campos’s restaurant shows the confrontation and how fast it unfolded.

You can see as Doris picks up a table. She says she needed to act fast and protect her family from a threatening customer.

Doris says she had to act because of what had happened right before.

“I had been in the kitchen cooking and heard a noise. I see a lady fighting with my daughter. She didn’t pay any attention to me, she just wanted to hit my daughter,” Doris said.

That’s when Doris says the woman – as you can plainly see her pick up a large bottle of hand sanitizer and throw it at her daughter who was holding her two-year-old son, Doris’s grandson.

“It came real close,” Doris said.

Doris showed me the bottle still near the register.

“I see that and I know I need to do something. I wasn’t thinking but knew I had to do something,” Doris said.

And that she did. Swiftly. Lifting up a table hand crafted by her cousin.

“Somehow she fell. I just picked it up to move her,” Doris said.

“I always knew she was strong and would do whatever to protect her children and grandchildren,” Doris Vargas said.

Doris has owned Panchitas on 16th Street in the Mission District in San Francisco for 32 years.

Nothing like this has ever happened, but she adds, the pandemic has certainly been a complicated situation to deal with.

When asked why the customer was so angry, she said the order had gotten switched. as for that woman.

“I hope she is caught and she gets therapy,” Doris said.