VIDEO: Heavy rain floods roads throughout Bay Area

by: Tristi Rodriguez
(KRON) – Severe weather conditions are causing issues for some drivers throughout the Bay Area.
Heavy rains have flooded parts of the Bay Area, impacting roads and drivers.
Flooded: Eastbound off of HWY 24–Exit 11 Mt Diablo Blvd in Lafayette @kron4news pic.twitter.com/DupimPUklI— Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) December 8, 2019
Slow going on 280N due to flooding just before John Daly exit #CAwx @kron4news pic.twitter.com/GxEHmstHML— Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) December 8, 2019
Stay safe!