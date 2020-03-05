VIDEO: Helicopter delivers coronavirus test kits to cruise ship anchored off San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) — Grand Princess cruise ship passengers are getting tested for the novel coronavirus.
Passengers said the ship now has enough test kits.
They say a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter dropped off the supplies Thursday.
And some passengers took video of the chopper.
The ship is anchored off San Francisco.
More than 3,000 people are stuck on board over coronavirus fears.
That’s after 35 passengers showed flu-like symptoms and three previous passengers tested positive for the virus.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency management said the coronavirus test results should be available Friday.
