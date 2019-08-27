VIDEO: Inside the new Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Final touches are still being made at the new Chase Center in San Francisco – the new home of the Golden State Warriors.

It’s just a little over one month until preseason game one.

The Dubs will play against the Lakers on Oct. 5.

It won’t be just any preseason game, it’s the first game ever in the Chase Center.

Preseason tickets go on sale today – we saw tickets ranging from $15,000 in VIP to $158 in section 200.

There are 18,000 seats in this state-of-the-art arena, which has over three acres of public plazas and open space filled with bars and restaurants that have views of the Bay Bridge and water, swag stores, and much more.

The jumbotron is huge – in fact, it’s the largest scoreboard in the NBA.

Where will people be parking?

Mission Bay can’t have enough parking spots – there are actually three levels of parking below the Chase Center with 950 spots, then a couple thousand spots in the surrounding area.

But the city and Chase Center pushing for people to use public transportation.

The Warriors broke ground on the Chase Center back in January 2017 and it’s almost ready for its first event ever.

Next Friday there will be a concert featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

