(KRON) — A Jeep ended up on its side after in the middle of a busy Lower Pacific Heights intersection on Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to KRON4.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street. Video from the scene (above) shows San Francisco Police Department officers at the scene with a tow truck, and a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side. A silver Toyota Camry is also visible as a tow truck hoists the vehicle onto its trailer.

Two people were inside of the Jeep when it tipped over. Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, SFFD said.