VIDEO: KD, Steph reunite after Nets blow out Warriors

BROOKLYN (KRON) — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant may be former teammates, but they showed Wednesday that they are forever friends.
The two basketball stars hugged it out following the Brooklyn Nets 129-88 blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Curry and KD hugged for several seconds before engaging in conversation.
Many speculated that Warriors players felt some type of way towards KD after he decided to leave the Bay for Brooklyn.
But tonight’s reunion assured us that’s not the case.
The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
