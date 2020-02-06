VIDEO: KD, Steph reunite after Nets blow out Warriors

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 03: (L-R) Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors share a laugh during play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 3, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN (KRON) — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant may be former teammates, but they showed Wednesday that they are forever friends.

The two basketball stars hugged it out following the Brooklyn Nets 129-88 blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and KD hugged for several seconds before engaging in conversation.

What a history these two share. Going to the Finals together 3 times in a row, winning in 2 of those Finals.



Steph and KD embrace after the Warriors/Nets game.



— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 6, 2020

Many speculated that Warriors players felt some type of way towards KD after he decided to leave the Bay for Brooklyn.

But tonight’s reunion assured us that’s not the case.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.