SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Klay Thompson had no shortage of memorable moments at the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 championship parade. One of them ended in a woman falling on her back.

A video shared with KRON4 shows the Warriors star tripping and charging into a woman as he tries to regain his balance. The woman fell backwards, and Thompson helped her up. You can watch it using the video player above.

The Warriors and their fans took to Market Street on Monday to celebrate their championship, which they won on Thursday with a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. The San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4 News that the department responded to several medical emergencies at the parade.