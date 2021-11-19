Video: Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square robbed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco residents are being warned to avoid the area of Union Square due to police activity on Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officials released an alert of the activity on Stockton and Geary Streets.

Viewer video shows thieves running from the Louis Vuitton store with merchandise. Some are seen getting into a car when San Francisco police officers surround the car and start smashing in the windows.

One video shows the store completely wiped out.

KRON4 reached out to San Francisco Police Department for information — We have not yet heard back.

Check back for updates as this is developing.