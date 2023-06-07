PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom says someone stole her luggage in her driveway, containing her wedding ring and diamond earrings, while she was packing up for a trip on Saturday.

Lauren Albert says she and her husband were packing their car to visit relatives but when they got to their destination, they realized their belongings were gone. “We thought we left it in the house. We checked with neighbors, then we saw the surveillance video,” said Albert.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The luggage that was taken contained Albert’s wedding ring and new diamond earrings given by her husband to celebrate the birth of their twins and her birthday just a few months ago.

“It has been in the family for generations and is irreplaceable,” said Albert. “My wish is to get my bag back. I am hopeful about that.”