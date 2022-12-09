NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly walked into a bank holding what appeared to be a firearm, according to the Napa Police Department. You can watch video of the man entering the bank’s vestibule using the video player above.

Employees of the bank saw the man come into the bank’s entryway with what they thought was a gun. They immediately locked the door to prevent him from entering the bank’s main area and called police.

Napa police said the man tried to hide the gun in a tote bag and left when he could not get in. Employees were locked inside the building while police responded.

Officers later found a man matching the suspect description and detained him. He was identified as 28-year-old Francisco Carrillo. After his arrest, police concluded that Carrillo was holding a replica firearm.

He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted robbery.