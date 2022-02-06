VIDEO: Man caught stealing from Vietnamese restaurant in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Another restaurant becomes victim to a late-night break-in.

Security camera video caught the suspect shattering the front door, running into Banh Mi Oven, and stealing the registers.

KRON4 spoke exclusively with the store manager about how this is impacting the employees.

The store manager says the restaurant’s employees are scared.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened and because of that, they now walk together to their cars every night after closing.

Banh Mi Oven in the Little Saigon area of San Jose was broken into, and this wasn’t the first time.

“It’s happened a lot and at this point, it’s just like ‘ugh, it happened again,”‘ store manager David Tran said.

Video shows a man throwing something through the glass door to break it.

He then runs through the store — right for the registers.

Tran says the suspect might be disappointed since one of the cash registers they took was completely empty.

He says in the end, the crime likely costs more than it’s worth.

“A total of probably 200 dollars and it cost us way more to get everything fixed up and everything replaced,” Tran said.

He estimates that it will take several thousands of dollars to fix the door and replace the registers and cash.

You can see the suspect running out of the building in this video carrying the registers with him.

Tran says they are thinking about adding a gate to the door, but he’s not sure it will help.

The manager says they do have an alarm system and police were there shortly after the break-in.