VIDEO: Man defaces Black Lives Matter art in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was caught on camera defacing street posters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several videos shared on social media show the man riding around on a skateboard and spray-painting over the murals.

The actions have upset the artists behind the posters.

In the videos, the man is seen screaming “patriot lives matter” and justifies his actions by saying the messages are anti-Trump and anti-police. The youth artists behind the posters say they were trying to start a thoughtful conversation but instead were met with racism.

A Palo Alto man was caught on camera spray-painting over youth art posters saying Black Lives Matter and calling for social justice.

The defacing took place on University Avenue Saturday morning.

“It’s unfortunate to see that happening here so close to home and in such a place,” Jeremy Gabato said. “It’s like where you expect them to be more progressive.”

Gabato saw the unidentified man doing this as he shouted about Chinese concentration camps and how the artwork was divisive.

“In his mind he was very patriotic,” Gabato said.

Among the things tagged onto the posters include “MAGA” and “They (referring to Black people) do more crime..”

The destruction of artwork was disappointing but not surprising for Palo Alto resident Maya Deshpande.

“I’s everywhere in Palo Alto,” Deshpande said. “This is an epicenter of white privilege and gentrification and all of these effects right of racism.”

The youth group behind the art protest says this defacing shows just how unprogressive Palo Alto is.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by them in hopes of replacing the damaged prints.

“I just hope that Palo Alto changes for the better and we stop seeing this stuff,” Deshpande said.

Apparently the man was approached by police on Saturday. It’s unclear what came of that exchange.

Police are now actively investigating the incident as vandalism.

