Video: Man in burning car rescued by San Jose police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A daring rescue caught on camera shows the heroic actions of a San Jose police officer who saved a man from a burning car on Sunday.

In the video posted to the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter page, flames from a car burning on Highway 101 are visible.

According to SJPD, rookie officer Pedro Garcia “without hesitation… did not hesitate to risk his life and pull the man from the burning car. In this job, seconds count, and combined with bravery, can save lives.”

Bravery under fire



Yesterday, rookie officer Pedro Garcia came upon a collision on Hwy 101 with one vehicle engulfed in flames and the driver still inside. pic.twitter.com/1cyc8AMkQp — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) September 27, 2021

“Heros walk amongst us. There is no training for a moment like this. We put our lives on the line to save others. Fantastic job Officer Garcia!” SJPD tweeted.