VIDEO: Man robs Santa Rosa store, pepper sprays employee

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police officers responded to the Grog Shop Liquor and Deli Sunday evening to investigate a robbery that had just occurred, according to officials.

The suspect entered the store and asked for several items from the clerk before suddenly demanding money from her.

The clerk initially thought the suspect was joking, but the suspect hen pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, police say.

The store employee opened the cash register and handed the suspect as much cash as she could.

After grabbing the cash, the suspect pepper sprayed the clerk and two customers and fled from the store.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, possibly in his 20s. He was wearing a large black hoodie and a white t-shirt underneath. He was also possibly wearing a dark-colored beanie, dark-colored baggy jeans and black-colored shoes.

The case is still being investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team. If you have any information, you can reach them at (707) 543-3590.

