(KRON) — A man who shattered the window of an Oakland bookstore Sunday night and stole several books was caught on camera. In the video, which was recorded by a surveillance camera, a well dressed man breaks the window, casually reaches in, grabs a few books, and walks away.

The theft occurred at Marcus Books on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The bookshop, which opened in 1960, is said to be the oldest independently owned Black bookstore in the country.

Apart from the books, nothing else was taken. The owner, however, said she was most upset that a stained-glass window that her brother made for the store was broken. The suspect used a piece of asphalt to smash the window, according to the store owner.

KRON4 reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more information. We have not yet heard back.