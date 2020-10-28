Video: Man tangled in fishing line off Sonoma Coast rescued by helicopter

JENNER, Calif. (KRON) – “Our Sonoma Coast is beautiful but can be hazardous too!”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be careful when near coast of the Pacific.

Sheriff’s Helicopter “Henry One” and Coast Resident Deputy Lyle responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 about a person who fell off a cliff at Fort Ross and into the ocean.

The victim appeared tangled in fishing line about 50 yards from shore and was floating in the water for about 30 minutes before being rescued by helicopter.

Video posted to Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook Page shows the deputy throwing a rescue line and bringing the subject to safety.

The victim was then transferred to a CHP helicopter Paramedic and taken to the hospital.

“Luckily, this rescue has a happy ending, please remember our Sonoma Coast is beautiful yet rugged, please use caution and never turn your back to the water,” officials said.

