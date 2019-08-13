VIDEO: Man violently attacks woman outside San Francisco building

Warning: Video contains material that may be graphic for some; viewer discretion advised

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Terrifying video shows a woman being violently attacked by a man outside a luxury condominium complex in San Francisco.

Paneez Kosarian was trying to get into her apartment building when she was assaulted by a man who was trying to keep her from going inside without him.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the Watermark, located near Beale and Bryant Streets just off the Embarcadero.

Security footage shows the assailant blocking the doors to the building’s lobby, where there is a woman at the front desk who immediately gets on the phone to apparently call police.

The attacker then grabs the woman as she is seen gripping on to the doors, yelling for help.

“At first, he was trying to tell me that he was trying to save my life,” Kosarian explains.

Kosarian said the man told her that everyone he sees are robots and he’s the only human remaining on earth.

“He asked me to open the door so he could go and kill our concierge or front desk lady and earn my trust,” she said.

Kosarian was able to squeeze into the lobby with the help of the woman at the front desk, but the two struggle to close the door on the assailant.

The two women were able to secure the door as the attacker is seen staring into the building before walking away.

Officers later detained the man, identified as 25-year-old Austin James Vincent, about one block away at Bryant and Embarcadero.

Vincent was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery, and attempted robbery.

Kosarian said it took the San Francisco Police Department nearly 30 minutes for them to respond to the call.

Police confirmed that the initial call was made at 1:40 a.m. and reported a man at the front door of the building.

Two minutes later, the call was upgraded from a “C” priority to a “B” priority when the caller reported that the suspect was banging on the front door, according to police.

Police say an SFPD unit was dispatched at 1:46 a.m. but was told it was a possible domestic violence call.

At around 2 a.m., police say a caller reported that the suspect had assaulted a woman and that’s when the call was upgraded to an “A” priority and reclassified from trespassing to an assault.

Officers were assigned to the call at 2:02 a.m. and detained the suspect by 2:07 a.m.

Kosarian said she has nerve damage and bruising on her hands and arm, but is happy to be alive.

