PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man is wanted for vandalizing a local bakery and assaulting its employees, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. Lolani Finau, 36, was identified by police as the suspect in the attack.

The attack happened on Monday at Starbread Bakery in the 2900 block of Harbor Street on July 18. Police identified Finau as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, but do not know where he is.

Video shared by police shows the suspect tearing down a barrier in front of the cash register and throwing items before storming out. You can watch it using the video player above.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

PPD requested the public’s help in identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to call PPD’s tip line at (925) 252-4040.