VIDEO: Marin’s Public Health Officer gives update on COVID-19 diagnosis

MARIN (KRON) – A little over two weeks ago, Marin’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Matt Willis, announced he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a video update, Dr. Willis said he has come out of isolation after 16 days of self-quarantining at home.

“I learned a lot about COVID-19 firsthand over the past two weeks,” Dr. Willis said. “At the time I was diagnosed, I was optimistic because my symptoms were mild. I underestimated how serious my illness would be.”

Dr. Willis said he developed a “viral pneumonia,” and stayed in bed for 12 days with a cough, fever, chest tightness, and fatigue.

On day 10, Dr. Willis was transferred to an emergency room because of shortness of breath.

He described his experience there as “highly reassuring” and that the system “was working so well.”

He was eventually able to return home after his chest x-ray returned satisfactory.

“I am relatively healthy, but I needed help for almost everything at home. If I was more frail or older, or if I didn’t have the amazing support… things might not have gone as well,” he added.

Dr. Willis says we all must continue to stay home and stick to stay-at-home orders.

“This illness has been humbling, but also taught me that less can be more as this virus runs its course, and laying low is protective,” he said.

Dr. Willis said he will be rejoining the county team “over the next few days.”

You can watch his full video update below:

