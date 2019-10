>> CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE

CROCKETT (KRON) – The moment a Crockett refinery tank exploded on Tuesday afternoon was caught on camera.

The fire burning at NuStar facility was reported around 2 p.m.

In the video, a fireball can be seen flying into the air followed by the roof of the tank.

Contra Costa Fire has reported that the tanks contain ethanol.

