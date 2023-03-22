LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Officials received a call Tuesday that a mountain lion was spotted in a residential area of Los Gatos, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildfire (CDFW). The animal was spotted near Blossom Hill Road and Roberts Road.

The mountain lion wandered in the area until Wednesday morning when the animal was spotted on a fence of a home. Before taking action, CDFW crews waited for the animal to leave the area on its own. That did not happen, and the mountain lion was tranquilized in the backyard.

Video (above) sent by a KRON4 viewer shows the mountain lion on its side after being tranquilized in the backyard of the Los Gatos home.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The mountain is being checked by CDFW, and if it is healthy, it will be released to a remote location. If it needs more medical attention, it will be taken to Oakland Zoo for further inspection, CDFW said.

Police and biologists were at the scene to assist with the tranquilization of the animal. The intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Roberts Road is located right outside of Vasona Lake County Park.