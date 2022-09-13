SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was spotted near downtown San Mateo early Tuesday via a security camera, according to a Facebook post from the San Mateo Police Department.

“Around 12:15am early this morning, a mountain lion was captured on a security camera in the Arroyo Ct. area of our city,” the post stated. “It was not acting aggressively and we are sharing this for information only.”

The video, embedded in the post, shows a mountain lion walking by a person’s front porch for about three seconds.