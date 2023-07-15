(KRON) — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left multiple people injured and sent pedestrians running on July 8, the Napa Police Department said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a white SUV traveling east on First Street, through the intersection at Main Street. As the white SUV passes through the intersection, a black sedan traveling north down Main Street drives around two cars stopped at the red light. Then the sedan breezes through the red light and is t-boned on the driver’s side by the SUV.

The two vehicles spun towards the building where Napa Palisades Saloon is located, and collided with a light pole. The vehicles also nearly collided with several bystanders standing at the corner who went running for safety. After the collision, both airbags were inflated on the driver’s side of the black sedan.

The driver of the sedan then gained control of the vehicle and headed back in the direction they came from. The white SUV can be seen pulling over to the side of the road.

If you recognize the vehicle or know anything about the incident, please contact NPD Officer B. Browne at bbrowne@cityofnapa.org or (707) 257-9223.