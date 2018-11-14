VIDEO: North Bay Firestorm victims feel pain of those affected by Camp Fire
SANTA ROSA (KRON) - It's hard to imagine what the people of Paradise are going through right now.
But if there's anyone who understands, it's the neighbors in Coffey Park in Santa Rosa who lost their homes in the Tubbs Fire last October.
They shared some advice they have for fire victims with KRON4's Michelle Kingston on Tuesday.
Watch the above video to see Michelle's full report.
