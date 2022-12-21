OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way.

A 1990s four-door and dark-colored Toyota Camry or similar model rammed into a business, causing damage to a brick wall and gate. Police said the car then drove away from the scene.

Seconds later, a light-colored Ford Explorer XLS (pictured below) backed into the front entrance of the business. Surveillance video (above) shows two suspects using a chain to pry open the front security gate, and the suspects were able to enter the business.

(Oakland Police Department) (Oakland Police Department) (Oakland Police Department)

Police said the suspects left the area with an unknown amount of items in an unknown direction. One of the suspects was armed.

OPD says if you have information about this incident, call the robbery unit at 510-238-3426 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-3951.