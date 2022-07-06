(KRON) — An Oakland couple is feeling grateful after they were caught in the crossfire of a freeway shooting in the East Bay.

Garrett Mason and his fiancé were leaving Oakland on their way to Pleasanton a couple weeks ago when the crossfire occurred on I-280. They said a stray bullet entered the front passenger window and exited the back window. The bullet narrowly missed them both.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“I noticed the vehicle in front, their passenger got out of their window, basically were sitting in their passenger side window facing backwards and then literally a second later you hear about four gunshots. I believe, one of which went through the window of this vehicle,” said Garrett Mason.

Mason said the stray bullet entered his passenger side window, just barely missing his fiancé, and exited out the back window. He said it was a close call, but they are both physically okay.

Mason said he saw the two suspect vehicles minutes before the shooting began in broad daylight.

“We were approaching the freeway. A vehicle cut us off at a four-way stop and at that point as we got onto the on-ramp, I noticed the vehicle behind me was also on my tail. Those two vehicles then broke off and bobbed and weaved through the traffic,” said Mason.

He said the suspect shot at a black Mercedes car from a smaller white car, possibly a Hyundai. “Initially the guy getting shot at, his car might have been hit because in the video you can see his swerves quite heavily but that could be him just trying to dodge the car in front of him,” said Mason.

Mason said he filed a police report and is not aware of any other cars affected. Amid rising freeway shootings, Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that Alameda and Contra Costa counties would receive dozens of freeway cameras in the fall.