Oakland PD cracks down on illegal sideshows

OAKLAND (KRON) — Video shows a white car participating in an alleged illegal sideshow in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department released the footage on Twitter as a warning to others.

The car in the video along with three others were reportedly towed in “car jail” for 30 days.

“We encourage those not to participate in illegal Sideshow activity,” they tweeted. “Let’s all have a safe holiday.”

Both of these cars are going home with us tonight. Car jail for 30 days. We encourage those not to participate in illegal Sideshow activity. Let’s all have a safe holiday. pic.twitter.com/Ei6oNGvv1h — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 1, 2019

They proceeded to tweet precautions, stating that enforcement action will be taken if you participate or are a spectator.