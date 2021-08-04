Video: Oakland police search for suspects in restaurant armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a pair of armed robbers who targeted a popular Asian-American restaurant in an East Bay city.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Counting the money in the cash register at the close of business when a robber points a gun towards the face of the cashier.

The breathtaking situation happened last Saturday just before 10 p.m. at the Chai Thai Noodles restaurant on International Blvd. near 6th Avenue in Oakland.

In the video, you can see the employee back out of the way as the gunman helps himself to the money in the drawer.

After taking personal property from another employee, the second robber comes into view and stuffs cash into his pockets.

Both pick up money off of the floor, then look around for anything else of value they can remove before they both walk casually out of the front door of the restaurant.

There are no reports of any injuries during this incident.

An Oakland Police Crime map shows within the past 4-weeks there have been 15 armed robberies within a half-mile of the restaurant.

According to their website, Chai Thai Noodles started as a small mom-and-pop restaurant back in 2008.

It was a fulfillment of a dream after working at the Thai house express for over 10-years.

Oakland police investigators say they have limited information on the suspects other than what you see here.

OPD is asking for the community’s help to identify the two people in the video before they strike again.