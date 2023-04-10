(KRON) — A baby was born in public view in San Francisco on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Two days later, video of a child born on the sidewalk in the city began circulating on social media.

Graphic video posted to Twitter on Saturday shows a woman with a newly born baby lying on the sidewalk, and the baby appears to still be attached via umbilical cord. A blanket covers up the baby’s body, and the mother is partially blurred. The baby cries out as its little face rests on the sidewalk.

A man says, “You’re gonna be okay, just relax okay?” as he holds the blanket up to get a look at the baby. The mother seems worried that someone may try to take or hurt her baby, and the onlookers reassure her repeatedly that everything will be fine.

One person yells that they need to call an ambulance, “They will tell you what to do on the phone,” she says. The mother then begins to sit up, as the onlookers tell her to relax. She pulls her baby through her legs. The group gathers around with towels to help wrap the baby up, and then the video ends.

Reactions to the video are varied. Twitter user David Choi wrote, “This makes me incredibly sad. We as a species need to show more humanity and kindness towards each other. We can do better.”

User Ken Camull writes, “My wife and I have spent our lives caring for an adopted special needs fellow (now 50) born to a heroin addict (we are told). The long term consequences of ignoring this drug/homelessness issue are enormous on society. We must do better.”

Officials were unable to confirm the authenticity of the video due to medical privacy laws. SFFD tells KRON4 the department cannot confirm the mother’s identity, but officials say both mother and baby were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.