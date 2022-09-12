SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday.

San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4.

“Upon arrival, officers observed approximately 30 vehicle and 100 individuals involved in and watching an active stunt driving event,” Winters stated. “Officers were able to disperse the crowd and vehicles, which fled the scene.”

No arrests were made and the investigation remains active.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD,” Winters stated. “You may remain anonymous.”