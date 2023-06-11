(KRON) — A French bulldog named Boba was stolen during an Oakland smash-and-grab back in April. The theft, in which the suspect grabbed Boba out of a Tesla in Jack London Square, was caught on video.

After weeks of separation, Boba was reunited with her owner Toya Zheng on Sunday. The happy reunion, which took place in Union City, was also captured on video (watch in the player above).

Zheng says Boba was abandoned by a man in Antioch who left the Frenchie at a dog park. The man asked a woman there to watch over Boba but never came back.

The woman took Boba, who had no collar or ID tag, for a microchip check, according to Zheng. After the microchip failed because Boba was not microchipped, the woman searched for missing dog posts online about Boba.

Eventually, the woman got a hold of Zheng, and they arranged a meeting to reunite Boba and her owner.

Boba, a 2-year-old French bulldog was stolen back on Friday, April 28. Zheng parked her car at the corner of Franklin and Third Streets around 8:15 p.m. when Boba was taken.