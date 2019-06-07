VIDEO: ‘Peeping Tom’ stares into girl’s Campbell bedroom

Campbell police are following up on a number of leads after releasing surveillance video of a “Peeping Tom.”

The man is seen looking through a teenage girl’s bedroom on Bismarck Drive late Monday night.

Her parents say they installed security cameras after their daughter heard someone trying to break inside through her air conditioner.

It wasn’t long until they saw the prowler on surveillance footage.

“She was very traumatized and can’t even leave her room and feels like she can’t even go outside by herself anymore… we just don’t feel safe at all. Even just opening the sliding door in the back, I don’t want to do it.”

Neighbors believe the same man may be connected to burglaries in the area, but police haven’t confirmed if the cases are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

