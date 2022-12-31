SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene.

Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department and San Mateo Police Department officers were both on scene. Video shows police pull at least one person out of the car and take them to safety.

Police departments across the Bay Area have advised residents to stay off the roads if at all necessary, as the storm causes flooding, rockslides and mudslides. The US-101 was closed as of Saturday afternoon due to “major flooding” in the South San Francisco area.