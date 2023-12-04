(KRON) — A family lost their Christmas tree in San Mateo on Friday after a person snatched it off the top of their parked car, surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows.

The incident happened at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center on Chess Drive. The family opted not to request prosecution, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The tree was strapped to the top of the parked car as it sat in the parking lot. Video shows the thief’s car drive past the parked car, back up, and pull into the parking spot next to it.

The suspect then got out of their car, snipped the straps holding the tree to the car, and took the tree off. They loaded the tree into their car and drove away.

SMPD was alerted to the theft at 5:12 p.m. on Friday, but the victims did not file a police report.

“While this was definitely not in line with Christmas spirit, the victim was given a replacement tree, and the suspect will be added to Santa’s Naughty List,” SMPD said.