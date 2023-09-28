(KRON) — A stolen pickup truck drove into a bakery overnight Thursday, the San Jose Police Department said. Around 4:05 a.m., the vehicle crashed into Queen Bakery at 2869 Senter Road.

Police said the suspect intentionally drove into the front of the business. The suspect gained entry into the bakery and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

The alleged thief was able to escape before police arrived, SJPD said. No suspect description has been provided at this time.

Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows the truck driving into the bakery. Skip to the 0:55 mark in the video player above to watch the collision. You can see one person exit the driver’s seat and enter the business.

Later in the video, the suspect is seen rummaging through what appears to be the cash register located behind the counter. An alternate view of the truck crashing into the bakery can be seen around the 2:18 mark of the video.

A pickup truck drove into Queen Bakery in San Jose in an overnight burglary.

Queen Bakery is approximately half a mile away from Andrew P. Hill High School. No other information is available at this time. SJPD’s investigation is ongoing.