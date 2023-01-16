PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding in Pittsburg early Monday morning caused some residents to evacuate, according to a press release from the city. Video (above) shows heavy water flowing in the area and people being transported by boat.

The city’s public works department was told about rising water levels at Harbor Street and Stoneman Avenue just after midnight. The water continued to rise through the night, causing Kirker Creek to overflow, the city said.

At 4:44 a.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District issued an evacuation notice to 19 residential units on Harbor Street and Ventura Avenue. Additionally, three units at the Fox Creek Apartment Complex were “directly impacted,” the city said.

Public works staff and Pittsburg Police Department members helped residents evacuate safely. Twelve residents evacuated via boat, some waited out the storm with family, and four people went to the city’s emergency center at 300 Presidio Lane.

Kirker Creek is supposed to drop back below maximum capacity with a lull in the rain, the city said. Public works crews will stay onsite throughout the week to monitor and address the water levels.

The impacted area is closed for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists until further notice.